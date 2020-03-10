Straight to Ale acquires Salty Nut Brewery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Straight to Ale announced Tuesday morning it had purchased Salty Nut Brewery.

The move will allow Salty Nut to grow its brand and get its beers into more places, the company said in a press release.

“The goal of this partnership is to revive Salty Nut and get it back to the glory days, grow the brand, and get Salty Nut beers available in more places.”

Salty Nut was established in 2011 and currently has its taproom located at 2406 Clinton Avenue, within walking distance of Straight to Ale’s brewery at Campus 805.

“Salty Nut has a great taproom space and the most amazing beer garden here at Campus 805, and we feel that we can continue to add to the space and improve the customers experience there,” Straight to Ale owner Dan Perry said.