Stovehouse reopens with ‘Dining at a Distance’ guidelines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Stovehouse community is excited to open its outdoor dining space to restaurant-goers and socializers with the new Safer-At-Home order, but the campus will enforce guidelines to keep everyone safe.

As part of its “Dining at a Distance” approach to reopening, all indoor seating will remain closed. They’ve spread out dining across the campus to ensure that tables and stools are further apart than the recommended guidelines. Bathrooms are 100 percent contactless and pathways offer plenty of space for safe social distancing.

“We’re trying to do all the things that we can do to keep this place conducive, comfortable, and compliant,” said Steven Jackson, the marketing and communications director for Stovehouse.

Community games and activities on campus will also remain closed for the time being.

In addition, there will be a campus host on site to enforce guidelines and sanitize tables after each use.

Restaurants will continue their call-in order and curbside delivery services.