Stormy Friday Afternoon Followed By A Cooler & Breezy Weekend

Friday will be the last day of 80s for awhile. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast this afternoon. Some could be on the stronger side late in the evening through the overnight. There will be a few showers ahead of the main line that comes through after sunset. Here is a look at futurecast from 3pm to midnight.

3pm Friday

6pm Friday

9pm Friday

Midnight Friday Night/Saturday AM

We are leaning toward the higher chances of rain during the early evening over northwest Alabama. Showers are possible ahead of the main line for the afternoon. Storms rumble through overnight with the main cold front. High school games could be impacted with showers and storms especially west of I-65 this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has a *MARGINAL RISK* for severe storms across northwest Alabama late tonight. Gusty winds will be the main threat. Expect around 1/2″ of rain and it all comes down Friday.





Weekend Cool Down!

Here comes a true fall cold front! Highs Saturday only reach the middle to upper 60s with a gusty northwest wind! We start Sunday morning in the middle 40s! Next week is trending mild and dry!

Cooler Weekend

Gusty Winds Saturday

