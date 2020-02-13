Storm knock down trees, power lines across North Alabama

Strong storms swept through the Tennessee Valley Wednesday evening, knocking out power lines and downing trees across the region.

The Franklin County EMA reported some trees down around the county but had no immediate reports of severe damage.

In Colbert County, officials said they had trees and power lines down at Riverton Rose Trail. They also had trees down just south of White Oak, on County Line Road.

Lauderdale County reported trees down on County Roads 33, 39, 144 and 375. They also had a house and barn with fallen tree damage on County Road 375.

@whnt Garage down on Lauderdale County Road 375. Green Hill/Center Hill area. Tornado was spotted but no warning or sirens went off. pic.twitter.com/I2weQJZBkS — Lyndsey Davis (@LyndseyDavis19) February 13, 2020

Lawrence County reported trees down and power out in the Hillsboro and Chalybeate areas, as well as a tree down on County Road 585.

Limestone County EMA reported power poles, trees and power lines down in the southwestern part of the county, around Ripley Road and the Coxey area. There also were trees down in the areas of Tanner, Elkmont and East Limestone.

The city of Athens also reported scattered outages. WHNT News 19 obtained a photo of a large tree knocked over on the city square. City officials report that three people were in one of the damaged vehicles but there were no injuries.

Athens Police will have Marion Street in front of the courthouse closed until further notice.

As the storms moved through Huntsville, Huntsville Utilities reported a power outage in North Huntsville from Bob Wade Lane south to Sparkman Drive, and from Jeff Road to Pulaski Pike.