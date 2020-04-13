Storm damages buildings in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Multiple areas in Scottsboro saw significant damage due to storms on Sunday night.

A tree fell on top of a home on George Adams Road, cutting it through the middle. Authorities said that they were able to get those inside to safety.

A section of the roof of Scooters Sports Grill on East Willow Street flew off. The owner said that there is also water damage inside of the building.

TJ’s Metal took what looked like the hardest hit from the storms. The roof is destroyed, fences are down, and anything in close proximity to the business is either moved or damaged.

Boats were blown out of place and a fence was down at Premier Power Sports.