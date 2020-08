HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A storage unit facility on Sparkman Drive caught fire on Friday.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue had multiple units at the Added Space Self Storage asked that people avoid the area.

Nine units were damaged in the fire. No one was injured.

Fire at Added Space Self Storage. At the peak, 7 firetrucks (that I could see) on scene. That has dropped. Very Smokey. Awaiting more details. @whnt pic.twitter.com/NNq4mchsuo — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) August 14, 2020