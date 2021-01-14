‘Stop the Steal’ organizer says U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks helped plan rally held before Capitol attack

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It has only been a week since a mob stormed the U.S Capitol, and as details continue to emerge, Huntsville-area Congressman Mo Brooks’ name continues to come up.

It’s been quite a week for Brooks, who represents much of North Alabama. The six-term congressman has been publicly criticized and accused by colleagues of helping incite last week’s riots.

Brooks has strenuously denied those claims.

Now, he’s faced with another accusation, which he also flatly denies.

Ali Alexander, an organizer of the “Stop the Steal” effort, formed after the November election, has argued President Trump’s loss was due to vote fraud and has pushed to challenge the results. Brooks has made similar arguments and formally opposed the certification of the Electoral College votes last week, after the rioters were expelled from the Capitol.

Alexander said he helped organize the rally that Brooks and Trump spoke at last Wednesday. Trump’s remarks during the rally led to his impeachment Wednesday, as lawmakers argued he incited an insurrection against the United States on Jan. 6. Two U.S. House members are seeking to censure Brooks for his comments at the rally.

Brooks said that effort is politically motivated and doesn’t accurately reflect what he said at the rally.

But Alexander claims, in a video that has since been pulled down from Twitter, that Brooks and two Arizona congressmen, actually helped him plan the rally.

“I was the person who came up with the Jan. 6 idea with Congressman Gosar, Congressman Mo Brooks and Congressman Andy Biggs. We four schemed up putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.”

Through a spokesman, Brooks denied Alexander’s claim.

“Congressman Brooks has no recollection of ever communicating in any way with whoever Ali Alexander is,” the statement says. “Congressman Brooks has not in any way, shape or form coordinated with Ali Alexander on the January 6th ‘Save America’ rally. Congressman Brooks spoke at the ‘Save America’ rally at the invitation of the White House (the invitation was extended the day before), not anyone else.

“Congressman Brooks never incited violence, as has been egregiously and falsely claimed by his political opponents and the fake news media who distort Congressman Brooks’ remarks, take them out of context, and thereby sully Congressman Brooks’ reputation for political advantage. As the words in the speech unambiguously reflect (see the very preceding sentence to the ‘take name’ sentence), Congressman brooks gave his ‘take names’ remarks in the context of winning elections in 2022 and 2024 and sought to motivate despondent Republicans into seeking change at the ballot box in 2022 and 2024.

“The only action Congressman Brooks asked the rally attendees to undertake at the capitol was to say the words ‘USA.’ Period.”

Alexander says he is in hiding. He has been banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites.

Congressman Andy Biggs also denied the claim; Congressman Paul Gosar’s office has declined comment.

Congressman Brooks Tuesday issued a lengthy statement defending his conduct.