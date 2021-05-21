Stimulus checks: What could the fourth round of aid look like?

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus relief, however, experts say it is possible that not everyone who was previously eligible for coronavirus aid will receive stimulus benefits.

Several Democrats are pushing President Joe Biden to include recurring stimulus payments in future legislation. According to Newsweek, Biden has received three letters from Democratic legislators asking for more relief. All three letters reportedly advocated for multiple rounds of stimulus checks until the economy rebounds.

While details about any potential relief remain uncertain, experts say future stimulus payments would likely be based on people’s 2020 tax returns. The previous rounds of checks were based on 2019 returns.

This means that anyone who saw a pay increase in 2020 that puts their earnings outside of the income threshold would not receive a payment.

Meanwhile, financial experts are speculating on what form of aid Americans may receive as continued pandemic relief. According to Yahoo! Finance, there are four possibilities on the table — recurring stimulus payments, a minimum wage hike, making the child tax credit raise permanent and a renewal of federal unemployment payments.

Some senators are keen on having recurring payments for the duration of the pandemic, while others want to raise minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $11 or $15 per hour.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that Biden wants to make the expanded child tax credit permanent.

Additionally, 10 senators reportedly wrote a letter to the president asking him to extend federal unemployment assistance beyond the September expiration date. (Watch the video above for more information on the unemployment assistance extension.)