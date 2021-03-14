Stimulus checks: ‘Get My Payment’ tool is now live

The “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website is working already for some who are eligible to receive the third stimulus checks.

The tool, originally set to go live on Monday, is working as of Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

If you use the IRS website, you should see the scheduled deposit date for your check. Example: “We scheduled your payment to be deposited on March 17, 2021 to the bank account below.”

A note on the website says, “If you don’t see your payment credited to your account, check with your bank to verify they received it. We will mail you a letter with additional information on this payment.”

If the tool is not working for you, check back on Monday.

When should I get my payment?

Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday that processing of the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this weekend.

President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion rescue package on Thursday, the day after it won final passage in the House. The measure provides for payments to qualifying individuals of up to $1,400, with payments to a qualifying family of four of $5,600.

“The payments will be delivered automatically to taxpayers even as the IRS continues delivering regular tax refunds,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

It is estimated that 85% of Americans will be eligible for the payments and the goal is to have millions of the payments disbursed in the next few weeks.

Taxpayers who have provided bank information with the IRS will receive the direct-deposit payments, while others will get paper checks or debit cards mailed to them.

Officials said in the interest of speeding up the relief payments, the IRS will use the latest tax return available, either the 2019 return filed last year or the 2020 return that is due by April 15 to determine the amount someone might receive.

This same tool was previously used during the other stimulus check rollouts, and did reportedly encounter some problems, including being overwhelmed by the amount of users.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.