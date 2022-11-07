HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Still Serving Veterans, based in Huntsville, offers support for military members after they come home. The organization empowers veterans by providing connections to careers, benefits, and services. The veteran-to-veteran organization does this free of charge.

Still Serving Veterans was recently honored as Nonprofit of the Year at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber Small Business Awards Gala. The organization also won this award in 2015.

Last year, more than 1,000 clients of the organization found new or better jobs. The nonprofit already exceeded that number in 2022. During 2021, their VA Benefit Counselors helped Veterans secure over $3 million in VA benefits (disability, burial, pension/survivor benefits, education assistance, and more). The organization has already surpassed that this year.

Still Serving Veterans is holding job search workshops this month. The workshops are free, virtual employment counseling. People can register through this link on the Still Serving Veterans website.

The organization is preparing to kick off a fundraising campaign later this month. The campaign will run from November 17 to December 4. All of the donations will support veterans in crisis.

Many businesses are already showing support to veterans ahead of Veterans Day by offering free items and discounts. This includes Starbucks, Academy Sports & Outdoor and Cracker Barrel. A complete list can be found on the website for Still Serving Veterans.