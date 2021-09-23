Still Serving Veterans founder Rebecca Pillsbury dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rebecca Ryan “Becky” Pillsbury, one of the founders of the Huntsville-based nonprofit Still Serving Veterans, has died, the organization announced Wednesday.

Pillsbury died Sunday, according to her obituary. She was 69.

A teacher for 26 years, Pillsbury first came to Huntsville with her husband, Army Lt. Gen. James Pillsbury (Ret.), who was commander of the Aviation and Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal from December 2003 to July 2007, and retired in 2011 as Deputy Commanding General of the Army Materiel Command. Their family remained in Huntsville after her husband’s retirement.

Pillsbury, Will Webb and Jerry Gabig formed Still Serving Veterans more than 15 years ago, according to the nonprofit. The group is dedicated to helping veterans find employment and helping them with access to Veterans Affairs services.

Pillsbury also served on the board of directors for the Arc of Madison County.

The community held a celebration of her life on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to Still Serving Veterans or the Arc of Madison County.