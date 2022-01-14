Still More Questions Than Answers For Sunday’s Winter Storm

We will see some snow this weekend. The question remains, “How much and where?” It is still a tough call. I am going to go through a few scenarios for us in north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. First, the National Weather Service in Nashville has Giles, Lawerence, and Wayne Counties in southern middle Tennessee under a *WINTER STORM WATCH* from Saturday evening through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin Counties under a *WINTER STORM WATCH* as well. Here is the text:

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. (3" for Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne) * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavier snowfall amounts may be possible in stronger snow bands that could potentially set up across mid state region.

Folks along the US 64 corridor in Tennessee are on the southern end. With that being said, the lower end totals are possible there (up to 3″). This includes Pulaski, Lawrenceburg, and Waynesboro. Fayetteville and Winchester are also included.

Here are two scenarios for north Alabama on Sunday:

#1 – Not Much Snow

Low pressure moves by. We get a brief mix, change over to snow and it’s over. In this scenario, we could get a dusting up to an inch. Some of the higher terrains of northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee could see a little more.

#2 – Several Inches

Low pressure moves by. The storm strengthens along with getting upper-level support. This would bring more snow and it could be heavy at times. It would be a similar forecast as we had on January 2. The area would get several inches.

Here is a look at one model for Sunday afternoon. This has a mix of rain and snow with a change over to snow in the afternoon. This would bring 1-3″ to the Tennessee Valley.

This one has a quick change over and it ends quickly. In this case, we would get very little accumulation.

Stay tuned for further updates throughout Friday into the weekend on this storm!

