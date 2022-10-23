DEKALB COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The search continues for a missing Dekalb County teen after she was last seen on September 26.

Makenna Joy Purvis, 19, of Valley Head, was last seen leaving a location on Inspec Drive in Valley Head.

Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) formed a search party with Fischer Island Rescue Team, Valley Head Police Department, Dekalb County EMA, two canine units and local fire departments on Saturday. They searched the wooded area Makenna had last been seen in. However, there was no sign of her in the area.

She is described as 5ft 6 inches tall and weighing about 100 to 120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

Makenna Purvis (Courtesy of Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office) Makenna Purvis (Courtesy of Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office)

If you know anything about Makenna’s whereabouts, DCSO asks that you contact them (256-845-3801) or the investigations office (256-845-8562).