KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of America’s most popular festivals that brings thousands of music fans to Tennessee each year has released the list of artists set to perform at the 2022 edition. Last August, COVID delays and Hurricane Ida forced organizers to cancel the festival.

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is slated for June 16-19 in Manchester, Tenn.

The multiday lineup features Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Puscifer, Flume, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Ludacris, All Time Low, Whiskey Myers, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and more.

Tickets for the four-day festival go on sale at 1 p.m. EST (Noon CST) on Thursday, January 13. Tickets start at $320 and can be found at Bonnaroo.com.

The postponement of Bonaroo began amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2020’s festival that was initially postponed to September before organizers made the decision to cancel the rescheduled dates. Bonnaroo had announced their earliest ever sell-out before the postponement and subsequent cancellation.