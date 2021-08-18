Stephanie Baez pleads not guilty in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A California woman who was arrested in Huntsville back in June in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S Capitol pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday.

According to the Department of Justice, California resident Stephanie Baez, 27, is charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The Department of Justice complaint against Baez has photos and videos showing Baez on Capitol grounds and inside the building.

In a video posted to her social media account, Baez said, “I love the Proud Boys. I want to find me a Proud Boy,” while standing just outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Her comments came the same day rioters shattered windows and tore through the building. The Proud Boys are a far-right extremist group on the FBI’s Watch List.

According to the criminal complaint filed with The Justice Department, the 27-year-old was allegedly among a group who attended a rally and speech held by former President Donald Trump. That group later forced their way into the U.S. Capitol as Congress was attempting to certify the results of the Presidential Election.

Baez, initially told investigators that she was in Washington, D.C. to look at medical schools, but a post to her social media account contradicted that. “I just came out alone to fight Antifa,” Baez wrote on January 5th, one day before the Capitol riots. The next day she posted, “I’m inside the Capitol building.” Photos linked to her account confirmed that.

The full complaint can be read here.

Baez was released on a $10,000 bond. Her next hearing is scheduled for October 14th.