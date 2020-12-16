Wayne County Jail gets UV light system to keep COVID-19 at bay

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has bought a UV light system to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said it purchased an R-Zero ultraviolet light system that can kill the virus by eliminating its ability to multiply and spread.

The system has been in the jail for about two weeks and there have been no new COVID-19 cases in the jail since its arrival, Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher said. The jail’s positive cases at the time the light was brought in have also finished their quarantine times, he said.

The R-Zero system uses ultraviolet-C light technology and claims to kill or inactivate SARS-CoV-2, among other bacteria and viruses. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the effectiveness of UVC technology in preventing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 isn’t known yet because there is limited information about the wavelength, dose, and duration needed to kill it. But the technology has been used for decades to disinfect air, water and nonporous surfaces of other bacteria and viruses, including tuberculosis.

The UV system will be used along with the jail staff’s current policies and procedures to try and keep the virus from entering the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fisher said the R-Zero system has also been used to disinfect courtrooms at the county’s Criminal Justice Center.