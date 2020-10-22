WATCH: Soyuz departs International Space Station

The Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 6:32 p.m., CST, carrying three people back to Earth.

NASA Television will air live coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. for the deorbit burn at 9 p.m. and the spacecraft’s parachute-assisted landing.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos are expected to land in their Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft at 9:55 p.m. on the steppe of Kazakhstan southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan (8:55 a.m. Oct. 22 Kazakhstan time).