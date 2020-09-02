WATCH: SLS Solid Rocket Booster test

PROMONTORY, Utah – NASA took another big step towards its goal of sending astronauts back to the Moon and on to Mars on Wednesday.

The space agency provided a live view of a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket full-scale booster test. The rocket booster test was a major milestone in the Artemis Mission Project, following 5 other tests NASA has conducted around the project.

The test took place in the desert landscape of Promontory, Utah.

The SLS is considered the most powerful rocket ever designed by NASA. This test was geared towards evaluating some new materials being used in the construction of the rockets boosters and any improvements that might need to be made ahead of its final launch.

If all goes well, NASA is targeting a launch by 2024, with the goal establishing bases on the Moon and from there on to Mars.

“What excites me about these tests is the sheer scale and the magnitude of a 50 foot solid rocket motor firing in the desert. It makes a lot of noise, a lot of fire, and it gets us really good scientific objectives too,” said Bruce Tiller, the NASA SLS Boosters Manager.

During the broadcast, viewers were able to submit questions on Twitter using the hashtag #AskNASA.

According to reports, updates on the test will be posted on the Artemis blog. A NASA spokesperson told News 19 they are still evaluating but initial reports indicate the test was a success.