WATCH LIVE: NASA firing SLS core stage engines in second hot fire test

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. — NASA will conduct the final hot-fire test of its new Space Launch System core stage Thursday.

The anticipated test will involve firing the four RS-25 engines on the system’s core stage, which will produce a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust. The test is set to go for 4 minutes to collect data and after that time they will continue to fire the engines until the fuel tanks are empty.

This will be NASA’s second attempt at the final hot-fire test. The first attempt in January was cut short 67 seconds into the test when a component with Engine 2 exceeded the pre-set test limits and triggered an abort that shut the engines down.

The Green Run test series assesses the rocket’s core stage before launching the Artemis missions to the Moon.

The two-hour test window opens at 2 p.m. Thursday.