HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of Alabama in Huntsville is working on ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze cell phone data to aid in solving crime.

Dr. Tathagata Mukherjee is an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at UAH. He’s been studying AI since 2016.

He said, “Cell phones are kind of a gold mine of data because nowadays, everyone has a cell phone.”

Dr. Mukherjee, or “Mr. T” as he prefers his students to call him, said privacy is the cornerstone of the program they are developing.

News 19 spoke with Mr. T to learn more about the research and development that’s happening. He said the development of AI technology could aid in large-scale investigations. For instance, if an event were to happen, and thousands of bystanders captured evidence on their cell phones, the technology could pair down what pictures and videos might have what investigators looking for.

He explained that there are several advantages to having an AI program scan through thousands of pictures and videos during an investigation.

“If an AI system could look through the data, and then narrow down the search let’s say from 100,000 photos that you have on the phone, then AI system can say ‘look at these ten’,” Dr. Mukherjee said.

By using AI the investigation process could be sped up. Mr. T said if law enforcement has to go through data by hand, it could take weeks before people’s devices are returned to them. An AI could make that return process go a lot faster.

Dr. Mukherjee also emphasized the importance of privacy. He said by using a computer application, people could protect their data from other people seeing it and consent to what they want searched.