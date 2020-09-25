UAH receives DoD grant for STEM workforce development, leading initiatives across the state

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Department of Defense has awarded UAH a $3.7 million grant.

With the grant, the school will take on a $6 million project to focus on the visibility, workforce training, and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies in a 22-county region known as the Alabama Defense Advanced Manufacturing Community.

The tech will have an emphasis on the modernization of aviation, missiles, and ground vehicle systems.

UAH led the grant proposal and will be the spokesperson for the consortium and coordinate implementation strategy for the ADAMC.

UAH will lead the ADAMC to establish a facility for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center in Huntsville and will examine needs, gaps, and barriers to effective workforce development and technology adoption across the region.

Three Thrust Areas will support implementation of strategies, each led by a different university.

UAH – develop new education and workplace development programs and enhance existing programs

Auburn – conduct pilot technology adoption projects with industry

University of Alabama – initiate a technology development program

Industry partners will be able to engage prospective students and employees at multiple levels, demonstrating product and process advancement on key technologies. Existing, displaced, and military veteran workers will be able to undergo retraining, skills enhancement, or continuing education/certification to re-enter the workforce or advance their position.