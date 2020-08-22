UAH, high school and college in Tennessee win awards in NASA Human Exploration Challenge

NASA continues making progress towards sending the first woman and next man to the moon by 2021 and then send the first astronauts to Mars. Part of this progress is the NASA Human Exploration Challenge, and the agency announced the 2020 winners of the challenge.

As many things shifted this year, the rover challenge ended on a virtual note. The competition is filled with teams across the country and the world, competing to win the best design, adaptability, and engineering for a rover to cover different terrain found on planets in the solar system.

NASA says this year there were 111 teams from 27 states, Washington, D.C, Puerto Rico, and 11 other countries. Both college and high school teams competed.

Locally, UAH won the Task Challenge Award in the college division and Mount Juliet High School in Tennessee – just east of Nashville, won the System Safety Challenge Award.

Middle Tennessee State University won the AIAA Neil Armstrong Best Design Award, which recognizes the team with the rover that has the best ability to take on the punishing elements in the rover challenge course.

This is just one of the seven NASA Artemis Student Challenges, which are managed out of Marshall Space Flight Center’s STEM Engagement Program.

Since the challenge began, more than 12,000 students have participated.