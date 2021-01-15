UAH astronomers recognized for neutron star burst discovery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — University of Alabama Huntsville Center for Space Plasma and Aeronomic Research scientists are attracting recognition from NASA and international science journals for groundbreaking work on a special analysis of stars outside our galaxy.

According to a university release, the crew detected a magnetar, or violent explosion of light and energy from a neutron star – brighter than a gamma-ray burst – that had never been seen outside our own galactic neighborhood.

“There’s been suspicion that some of these gamma ray bursts are in fact these magnetar giant flares but we could never prove it. And this is the proof for that,” Dr. Peter Veres said.

The findings were only recently published in Nature, one of the more prestigious science magazines based in England.

Dr. Veres and his team of grad students at UAH said they regularly monitor about 70 percent of the sky to help NASA and other labs around the world better understand how these zombie-like stars work, a project the university has run for over a decade.

Dr. Veres said it’s an understatement to say one of these flares would cause big problems if it ever came close to Earth.

“If gamma ray bursts were to happen nearby, there would be a problem for us,” Dr. Veres said. “But fortunately the chances of that happening are really slim, and we don’t worry about that. When we heard that our paper was accepted that was a really good day.”

The magnetar happened about 11 million lightyears away, taking about that long to reach us, he said.