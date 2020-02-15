TVA awards $5K STEM grant to Sparkman Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Some kids with really bright futures are getting a boost. The Tennessee Valley Authority awarded a $5,000 grant to Sparkman Middle School's STEM classroom.

The money was put to use by buying renewable energy STEM kits, coding robots in class, and a 3-D printer.

The students and teachers are excited to be able to provide the students with hands-on learning that they otherwise would not have without the grant.

"All our jobs are being replaced with computers, and programming and robots," said 7th grader Gaby Phillips. "So the people in our society today need to learn about coding and programming and just to help them. Just help get them to the next step."

Right now, the students are building their own models of landing rovers, inspired by NASA's mission to send humans to Mars.