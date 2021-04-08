Tech startup accelerator offers investment to startup companies in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A startup firm says it wants to boost more north Alabama startup companies.

‘gener8tor’ is a non-profit startup firm which has assisted local small businesses before, in partnership with MidCity Huntsville.

Managing Director Chris Wimmer says he’s currently planning a free investment program for five startups worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We’re really focused in Huntsville and the north Alabama area on high tech, that’s going to be a major emphasis,” Wimmer says. “We really try to connect these companies to over a hundred mentors through the program, and a hundred investors to try to match up the right kind of connection based on the company and the chemistry with those connections.”

The boost program, called gBeta, is accepting applications through May 16.

Only five startups in the Huntsville area will be chosen. Each business selected will receive about $100,000 worth of investment in addition to mentoring.

Wimmer says the group is scheduling another accelerator program designed for the Shoals area later this year.