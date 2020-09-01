Teams beginning to assemble spacecraft launching for asteroid belt, Jupiter in 2021

Teams have begun assembly of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft for its October 2021 launch. This spacecraft will journey across the asteroid belt toward Jupiter, studying a total of eight different asteroids over the course of a decade.

Different from previous asteroid missions, this one is expected to study and explore Jupiter’s trojan clusters. Those are asteroids orbiting the sun in a group, following the same orbit as Jupiter.

Scientists hope to find water deep below the asteroid’s surface, and learn more about the beginnings of our universe.