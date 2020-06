A team from Vanderbilt is part of the discovery of a planet orbiting a nearby star.

The planet is about the size of Neptune and is near a red dwarf star called AU Microscopii. The star is about 150 times younger than Earth’s Sun, and only about 32 light-years away.

NASA says it spotted the planet with the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite and Spitzer Space Telescope.

Astronomers at Vanderbilt created the star map that helped lead to the planet.