SpaceX successfully launched and returned a Falcon 9 rocket Sunday, marking the 100th flight for the company.

The first of two back-to-back launches was called off Sunday because of bad weather, but conditions cleared later in the day to launch an Argentine remote sensing satellite.

This was the 92nd launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and the first launch since 1969 to send a craft from Cape Canaveral on a southeasterly trajectory,