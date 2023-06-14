DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur City Schools just rolled out their mobile science, technology, engineering, art, and math lab, the STEAM Engine! The mobile lab will serve elementary students at 12 different schools.

The lab will provide innovative STEAM learning for over 4,000 students. It promotes digital literacy and computer science standards.

The bus will also serve the community by visiting neighborhoods and providing work development training, parenting classes, and language classes.

Elementary instructional technology coach Faith Plunkett said, “The mobile lab is meant to provide innovative learning experiences to our students that align with our computer science and math standards. So every time they board the bus, they are learning something new and it’s going to align with their learning in class but also align with our math and computer science standards.”

The project is sponsored by Boeing, 3M, and the Decatur Schools Foundation.