SpaceX launching something new – a docking simulator

“We are go for docking” – Here’s your chance to play astronaut while still social distancing!

SpaceX posted this video on Twitter Tuesday, announcing it’s new space docking simulator.

The online simulator puts you in the cockpit of their new Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Once there, it’s your job to dock the capsule at the International Space Station. The simulator reportedly uses the same interface as space-x’s real crew.

It looks hard, but they do have instructions to help. The simulator can be played for free.