WHNT – A woman treated at a New York hospital could possibly be the first female to have been cured of HIV.

According to research presented at a world medical conference on Tuesday, this is the third person cured of the virus that causes AIDS.

Dr. Michael Saag, an infectious disease expert at UAB Hospital says that this new case of a possible HIV cure in the woman known only as a New York patient is one step closer to a cure. But doctors said the cutting-edge treatment used is only a strategy for the millions of people living with HIV.

He says the woman, who is mixed-race and had leukemia, was treated with a transplant method involving umbilical cord blood, which came from a partially matched donor.

The two prior cases occurred in males – one white and one Latino. The woman also received blood from a close relative to give her immune system time to adjust to the transplant.

“She’s 14 months or so out from her transplant and there is no sign of HIV,” said Saag.

“The first two cases were bone marrow transplants and that’s a key thing. Folks had a cancer that required a bone marrow transplant and then they did they transplant with cells that were resistant to HIV infection and then over time the virus disappeared and didn’t come back,” he added.

Saag says the story of the woman who is possibly cured is inspirational, but he wants to see more evidence through the treatment that there could be an end to the aids epidemic.

“Now that we know that that is proven, now we are going to find other ways short of a bone marrow transplant to attack those cells, develop new approaches that don’t require people to go through that very dangerous procedure – and once we find a way to get rid of those cells in a more straight forward way with safe medications, that’s when we will introduce a cure for everyone,” said Saag.

Researchers stress that the key to fighting HIV should still be focused on prevention as opposed to relying on novel and risky cures. Researchers estimate the treatment the woman received could only benefit around fifty patients a year in the United States.