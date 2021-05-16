Riverton Elementary celebrates outdoor classroom certification

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County School is celebrating its certification as an official outdoor classroom school, the fifth in the district to receive the honor.

Riverton Elementary was recognized this morning by the Alabama Wildlife Federation during a ceremony outside the school building.

The outdoor classroom includes a sensory garden where students can learn how to use all of their five senses as they record their observations. Other features include a songbird sanctuary, butterfly garden, frog pond and weather station.

“It’s very exciting to see the kids engage in the outdoor classroom. They can come out and they can put into practice the things that they’re learning in the classroom. They can have a real life experiences,” said Haley James, Riverton Elementary Principal.

The school plans to vastly increase the size of its garden in the coming months to incorporate an overlook of the Flint River.