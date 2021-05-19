PHOTOS: NASA congratulates China on successful Zhurong Mars rover mission

The first images from China’s Zhurong rover have been released to the applause of U.S. space officials.
According to a new statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Zhurong’s successful landing last week make it only the second rover to successfully land on the Red Planet.
“Congratulations to the China National Space Administration on receiving the first images from the Zhurong Mars rover!” Nelson said. “As the international scientific community of robotic explorers on Mars grows, the United States and the world look forward to the discoveries Zhurong will make to advance humanity’s knowledge of the Red Planet.”
China’s Zhurong rover joins active NASA missions – including the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers and Insight Lander – in exploring Mars.
“I look forward to future international discoveries, which will help inform and develop the capabilities needed to land human boots on Mars,” Nelson concluded.
View the photos from the Zhurong rover here: