NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover passed its latest flight readiness review, taking it one step closer to the launch pad and on it’s way to the red planet.

This means the rover may launch as early as July 30, but the team does have one more major milestone to pass. In four days, they will complete the launch readiness review before final approval is given. Then, the rover will be launched on top of a Decatur-built Atlas V rocket and make it’s way to Mars.