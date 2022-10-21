HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center is gearing up to demolish one of the most notable buildings on its campus.

Building 4200, Marshall’s administrative headquarters for the last 63 years, is set for implosion on Oct. 29.

“This is the site of so much history for NASA,” said Marshall Director Jody Singer, its 14th leader since it was founded. “But as responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, it’s our duty never to linger over yesterday’s successes. Time marches forward, and our space mission awaits. While buildings are part of our history, it’s people who have made us what we are and who will lead us into the future. We’re excited to look ahead to the facilities and resources we need to chart the next 60 years and beyond.”

For more than 60 years, NASA and the United States have relied on Marshall to deliver propulsion systems and hardware, world-class space systems, engineering technologies and cutting-edge science and research payloads. This work was overseen by Marshall leaders at Building 4200.

Construction of frame for Building 4200 (Courtesy, NASA).

In its expansive history, this historic office has seen the development of the Saturn V rocket that sent the Apollo missions to the moon; engines and propulsion hardware for the space shuttle program; hardware, air and recycling systems, and science communications of the International Space Station; delivery of Chandra X-ray Observatory and elements of the James Webb Space Telescope; management of the Space Launch System, the Human Landing System project, and other Artemis elements.

Scott Worley, Marshall’s historical preservation officer, said that the real key to NASA’s successes isn’t the building, but the generations of visionary innovators who walk its halls.

“Buildings come down,” Worley said, “but rockets keep going up. Our work lies beyond the sky.”

Building 4200’s legacy will remain in the minds of its former occupants and retirees. Brian Odom, acting NASA chief historian credits that to the shift that Marshall led over the years.

“It’s not a laboratory or a test site, it didn’t house critical rocket hardware or science payloads,” Odom said. “Its impact is really about the decisions made there, the critical choices enacted across the whole history of American spaceflight. The calls made by those teams still drive us onward, and still color our perception of the best we can be and the finest work we can do.”

The building was initially home to the Aeroballistics Division, Research Projects Division, Future Projects and Launch Operations Directorate, which would later move to Kennedy Space Flight Center in Florida. Modeled under the “utility meets expediency” formula that was adopted by U.S. military posts. This made Building 4200 a home to a library, mail office, barber shop, cafeteria, photo lab and other services. The building also held meetings in Morris Auditorium, usually holding audiences with astronauts, spaceflight authorities, White House representatives, congressionally leaders and state executives from all over the world.

Many people have toured Building 4200, such as First Lady “Lady Bird” Johnson, German film director Fritz Lang, Gen. Chuck Yeager, science fiction novelist Ben Bova and even the rock band Styx.

Unfortunately, the structure is extremely expensive to renovate. Demolishing it opens a path to the future for Marshall and its workforce, according to John Green, Marshall’s master facilities planner in the Office of Center Operations.

“The key to success is to evolve and grow to meet the needs of new generations of innovators and engineers,” Green said. “It’s our job to prepare Marshall to tackle new agency directives and to succeed in a changing work environment. We will continue to build facilities as flexible and adaptable as the teams housed in them.”

Teams in Huntsville will continue to lead NASA and the nation into a rewarding and productive spacefaring future.