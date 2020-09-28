New waste management technology heading to the ISS next week

NASA is launching its latest technology to aid in space exploration – a $23 million space toilet.

It’s also known as the Universal Waste Management System.

The new tech is 65 percent smaller and 40 percent lighter than the toilet currently in use on the International Space Station, and it can even support large crews, much to the relief for astronauts currently aboard the ISS.

The new toilet is being launched to the international space station next week aboard a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo capsule for astronauts to test before it is used on future missions to the Moon and Mars.

They will be testing how the new toilet performs in the microgravity environment on the station.