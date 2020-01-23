New STEM school opening in Huntsville makes big announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Three tech and research companies gave out of pocket to help a brand new school in Huntsville open its doors. This includes additional updates the school announced Thursday afternoon.

Facebook, Sentar, and DESE Research will give a combined $250,000. This is part of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) goal to raise $35 million. $11 million has already been raised locally for the new high school.

Facebook and Sentar will each contribute $100,000. DESE will contribute $50,000.

"The one thing we want to be able to do is prepare our students to go right in that workforce and to go to those high-tech cyber type jobs where the workplace realizes we're having trouble hiring folks that have those skills," said ASCTE President Matt Massey. "So this shows that industry is going to be working right with us. Our students are going to get those experiences."

The school will open this fall at Oakwood University as the temporary site for its first two years. Construction of the permanent site will finish by 2022 at the intersection of Bradford Drive and Wynn Drive in Cummings Research Park.

The school said about 100 students will start their first year on August 7, 2020, with plans to expand to 300 students in grades 9 through 12. Nearly half of the students will live on Oakwood's campus.

Enrollment applications are already open. For more information, click here.