National Engineers Week shines light on professional engineer credential

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The National Society of Professional Engineers founded National Engineers Week (February 16–22, 2020) in 1951. They say the week is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers.

The professional engineering credential marks a step further in the engineering profession.

Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation says a licensed PE is the mark of a professional. The licensing process requires extra education, rigorous testing, and continued education.

Intuitive's Chief Executive Officer Rey Almodóvar has been a registered PE since 1991.

"When you go to a dentist, you want to go to a dentist that is more certified so we are encouraging in the profession and the practice of engineering, to go to the next level and be more certified for the practice of engineering," said Almodóvar.

He adds that when a catastrophe happens, such as on a highway or bridge, the first thing that is investigated is the credentials of the designer. He says the extra PE certification is one step forward.

