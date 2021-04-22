NASA confirms success for Ingenuity’s 2nd flight

Go big or go home! The #MarsHelicopter successfully completed its 2nd flight, capturing this image with its black-and-white navigation camera. It also reached new milestones of a higher altitude, a longer hover and lateral flying. pic.twitter.com/F3lwcV9kH2 — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 22, 2021

NASA went bigger with the second flight on the Mars Helicopter named Ingenuity.

Thursday morning’s flight started 4:30 a.m. central and had a goal for the aircraft to take flight for 50 seconds. Programmers told the craft to climb to approximately 16 feet (5m) and tilt to move sideways approximately 7 feet (2m).

Ingenuity came to a stop, hovered in place and make turns to point its camera in different direction. NASA says the helicopter will then head back to the center of “Wright Brothers Field” to land.

Stay tuned! Color pictures from the helicopter were part of the flight plan, but not this data downlink. — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 22, 2021

NASA expected the data and imagery from the second flight test to start coming back into their control room at approximately 8:21 a.m.

On the first flight, Ingenuity hovered 10 feet (3 meters) above the surface.