NASA paying people willing to socially isolate for study in Russia

If you’re loving this whole social distancing thing, listen up.

NASA is looking for people who are willing to live together with a small crew of their researchers – in isolation for 8 months in Moscow, Russia.

And they’ll pay you!

You have to be a U.S. citizen between 30 and 55 years old with a graduate degree or experience as a military officer.

And you have to speak both English and Russian.

If you get picked, NASA says you’ll experience environmental aspects similar to those astronauts will probably experience on future missions to Mars and the moon.