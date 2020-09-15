NASA inviting students across the country to participate in Join Artemis week

NASA is helping schools across the country start the fall semester with its Join Artemis week.

This week, students will get access to different activities and resources that aim to inspire them about the future of space exploration.

Tuesday, NASA challenged K-12 students to write about a one-week expedition to the moon’s south pole.

They can then submit what they write for a chance to win a family trip to see the first Artemis test launch in Florida.

Other activities include coloring, drawing Artemis, and a couple of hands-on activities.

You can find more on where to submit and what other opportunities students have this week on NASA’s website.