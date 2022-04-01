HOUSTON (KIAH) HOUSTON!! Hubble has made history once again! NASA made the incredible announcement that the Hubble Space Telescope has detected the furthest light humanity has ever seen.

Since Hubble was first launched into outer space on April 25, 1990, aboard Space Shuttle Discovery, Hubble has been peering into the vast reaches of space and time to help us learn about the cosmos. Now, almost 32 years later, it’s discovered a star that is changing and advancing history. This newly detected star is so far away, its light has taken 12.9 billion years to reach Earth!

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton interviewed Hubble Operations Project Scientist Ken Carpenter, who’s based at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. In his full interview above, Carpenter explains the importance of this discovery, what it means for the study of stars and galaxies in both the past and future, and not only how exciting the discovery is, but also how it changes what we know about the universe.