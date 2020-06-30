NASA building more boosters for Space Launch System, eyeing nine total missions

NASA is working on building more boosters to allow the Space Launch System rocket up to six more flights – for a total of nine Artemis missions.

Northrop Grumman is the lead contractor for the solid rocket boosters to launch the SLS for the first three Artemis missions.

One of those is intended to land the first woman and next man on the moon in 2024.

According to the SLS program manager at Marshall Space Flight Center, John Honeycutt, the contract would allow NASA to buy materials in time to manufacture boosters for a fourth flight.

This contract is valued at nearly $50 million.