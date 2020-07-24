NASA announces Student Launch Competition winners, UAH places 3rd overall

NASA’s Student Launch Competition winners were announced after 54 teams spent the last eight months writing reports, presentations, and building, testing, flying and perfecting their rockets.

The university that took first place in the overall college division was Vanderbilt. UAH took third and Auburn took seventh.

UAH also placed first in the Safety Award Category, which was for the team that most successfully maximized safety and science value in the design.

The team from Vanderbilt will receive a $5,000 award from Northrop Grumman for the win.