(WHNT) — The Event Horizon Telescope Team (EHT) is expected to make a pretty big announcement Thursday morning – something they’re calling “groundbreaking.”
Around 8 a.m. on May 12, the EHT team will reveal something they’ve been teasing towards after they say the network of telescopes spotted “something incredible” in the Milky Way galaxy. What it is, exactly – well, no one knows.
You may recognize the name “Event Horizon Telescope” from when they released the first-ever image of a black hole after teasing to that discovery back in 2019. The EHT is a network of radio telescopes around the world that primarily studies black holes.
A full announcement is expected to come during a set of simultaneous news conferences starting at 8 a.m. CST. The National Science Foundation will host its press conference in Washington, D.C. with a live video broadcast online on the NSF website and on their Facebook page.
The announcement will be synchronized at 13:00 Universal Time, held in collaboration with the USA National Science Foundation, the European Southern Observatory, the Joint ALMA Observatory, and other funding agencies and institutions.
These events will all be streamed online:
- Garching bei München, European Southern Observatory, see ESO Media Advisory (15:00 CEST) – Live streaming at ESO Website and ESO YouTube Channel
- Mexico City, CONACyT, see CONACyT Media Advisory (08:00 CDT) – Live streaming at CONACyT YouTube Channel
- Santiago de Chile, Joint ALMA Observatory, see ALMA Media Advisory (09:00 CLT)
- Shanghai, Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, see Shanghai Astronomical Observatory Media Advisory (21:00 CST)
- Taipei, Academia Sinica Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics (21:00 CST), see YouTube Live Streaming.
- Tokyo, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (22:00 JST), see YouTube Live Streaming.
- Washington D.C., National Press Club, see National Science Foundation Media Advisory (09:00 EDT) – Live streaming at NSF Webpage and NSF Facebook
- Madrid (15:00 CEST, see CSIC YouTube streaming)
- South Korea (22:00 KST, see YouTube Live Streaming)