Marshall Space Flight Center hosting virtual event highlighting HBCU contributions to spaceflight

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center is holding an online event highlighting the role of historically black institutions in space missions.

The virtual gathering will be held Tuesday to put a spotlight on the way Historically Black Colleges, Universities, and other organizations contribute to the space agency’s work.

Some leaders at the Center work with educators on classroom materials and career opportunities in engineering, science, mathematics, and technology.

Speakers will include NASA officials, corporate representatives, and educators from schools including Florida A&M University, Southern University, and the University of Houston.

For more information and to register, click here.