Madison County students win regional Future City competition

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Some students from Central School are going to a national competition with their design of a city for the future.

The school’s Future City team won the Alabama Regional Future City Competition, which included competing against 21 other teams from Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Future City has middle school students research, design and build cities of the future. This year, teams had to design a lunar city which can feasibly exist 100 years in the future and sustain long-term life.

(Photo provided by Madison County Schools)

The team now moves on to the national competition in April.

Students on the team are Carlee Baldwin, Shelby Barborka, Hannah Britton, Luke Britton, Meg Cagle, Nehemiah Ebert, Shepherd Hamilton, Harden Husband, Wyatt Pearsall, Alex Petrukhno, Porter Smith, and Chloe St. Clair.