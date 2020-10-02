Madison City Schools awarded $1.5 million grant for STEM teaching

MADISON, Ala. – Health science and biomedical programs in Madison City Schools got a major shot in the arm this week with the awarding of a $1.5 million DoDEA grant.

School officials said the money will pay for new health teaching equipment, new health science intro courses in the middle schools, and new industry credentials such as EKG technician in the high schools.

Approval of the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant was announced on Thursday.

Programs at Bob Jones and James Clemens high schools will benefit with the acquisition of several full body, “high fidelity” patient simulators (manikins) used in the training of clinical skills. Each school will receive an infant, child and two adult manikin patients that can be programmed to emit real-life medical conditions. The money will also be used for technology and other health training equipment for classrooms.

DoDEA leaders say its Committee on STEM and the National Science and Technology Council find it is “critical to our national security that our students spark interest” in crucial and fast-growing careers in STEM and that the nation’s PreK education system is “poised to increase and sustain student engagement in STEM” learning and careers.

“This grant will provide Madison City Schools with the college and career ready resources necessary to successfully build and/or expand the district’s STEM programming,” DoDEA said.

The new patient simulators and medical equipment will modernize an already robust health science and biomedical curriculum in Madison City Schools. Another key component of the grant will be to add classes at the high school that will help students in acquiring industry credentials in EKG and CCMA (Certified Clinical Medical Equipment). Middle schools will have a three course sequence for students interested in studying the health science or biomedical track because this DODEA grant will allow MCS to add two health science courses to the existing PLTW Medical Detectives course.

“We are excited to have secured this funding and what it will mean for students on a health/biomedical sciences pathway,” said Dr. Heather Donaldson, Chief Academic Officer for Madison City Schools.

“This grant will help us provide new, exciting opportunities for students as they will be able to start studying health/biomedical sciences at an earlier age, utilize state of the art equipment for hands-on simulations, and achieve industry-recognized credentials like EKG and CCMA. All of these pieces combined will better prepare our students for their future endeavors whether that be going straight into the workforce or to a two-or four-year institution of higher learning.”