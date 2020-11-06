Local nonprofit donates $7,500 to Madison County Schools

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A local nonprofit has provided money that will be used in several Madison County Schools to help children ad

The Huntsville Chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association presented a $7,500 check to Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins.

The money will be used for technology- and STEM-related activities, school officials said.

Some of it will be used for a robotics program at Madison County High School, according to the district. Sparkman Middle School received some funding for filament recycling in the school’s 3-D printing program. Walnut Grove Elementary will use some of the money to help young students learn to code, and another $2,000 will go to Madison County High School for graphing calculators.