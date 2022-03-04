REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) — A top general told Congress he needs a final decision “sooner rather than later” on whether or not the headquarters of Space Command will move to Alabama.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Space Command leader Gen. James Dickinson told Congress, “Once I have a decision, I can do the appropriate planning and make sure I’ve got the right types of people in the organization.”

The Air Force decided in 2021 to move Space Command operations, including 1,800 staff members, from its current base in Colorado Springs, Colo. to a permanent home at Redstone Arsenal. The decision came after a comparison between Alabama and bases in other states based on cost of living, expansion room, security, and the ability to support staff needs.

Dickinson told Congress this week he needs a final decision and will be ready “whenever that might come.”

“Once I have a decision,” Dickinson said, “I can do the appropriate planning and make sure I’ve got the right types of people in the organization.”

Redstone Arsenal was announced as the Air Force’s preferred choice for Space Command in January 2021. At that time, local and state leaders like Governor Kay Ivey and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle lauded the decision.

“Our state has long provided exceptional support for our military and their families as well as a rich and storied history when it comes to space exploration,” Ivey said last January. “This combination only enhances the outstanding relationships we have with the 65 diverse federal agencies on Redstone Arsenal, not to mention the growing presence of the FBI and other federal installations. The bottom line is simple, the Redstone Region is the most natural choice to become home to such an important mission for our country.”

For more information on United States Space Command, click here.